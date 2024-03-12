WHY REINVENT THE WHEEL – THE ANSWER WAS ALREADY IN FRONT OF US – MANIGAT LED H.C.T.

March 12, 2024

Michael Collins

Prime Minister Henry created the HCT – Haut Conseil de Transition , headed by Mirlande Manigat. The three member group, was projected as the element that would see a new situation created, through which the Nation could move forward towards some sort of regeneration.

A new cabinet… elections … perhaps a rewrite of the Constitution.

HOPE!!

Now that Prime Minister Henry has resigned, the remaining members of his Cabinet and organization are dead. Minister Patrick Boisvert, the ex-Minister of Finance under PM Henry should retreat quietly, before some unkind person draws attention to the millions of American dollars he passed along to Haiti’s gangs. He is complicit in the deaths of many, through these criminal actions, and would be jailed in the States.

Perhaps the Americans can just freeze his American accounts and cancel his visa. He has purchased expensive properties in the States with stolen Haitian governmental cash, better directed to rice and beans for the children.

CARICOM has carried out a strange dance, via ZOOM Calls, and personal appearances in Jamaica. They set out to design a race horse and ended up with a camel – all the time claiming to “Let Haitians Solve Their Own Problems.”

And the Kenyans are playing a scam, now refusing a visit to Haiti until a Constitutional government is in place.

Henry’s was not a Constitutional government.

I hope that Madame Mirlande Manigat steps in, to take the responsibility given to her a few months ago. She, and her HCT, hold our future in their hands.

We must all step up, and make her efforts, our efforts a success.