GARRY CONILLE HAS NOT ACTUALLY RESIDED IN HAITI SINCE 2012 – IS CONSTITUTIONALLY BANNED FROM PERFORMING OFFICE.

June 5, 2024

Michael Collins

GARRY CONILLE IS A TOURIST!!!

You must have resided in Haiti continuously for the previous five years, in order to hold office. Conille went through this same fiasco the last time Bill Clinton inflicted him on the scene, as Martelly’s Prime Minister 2012.

Then, Conille couldn’t maintain control of his cabinet and faced non-Confidence Votes before he accepted a payment of $330,000 to step aside for Laurent Lamothe. This deal was handled thorough Notaire Ceant’s office.

Conille purchased a house in Fermathe.

Before the collapse of his time as PM Conille and his brother endeavored to skim millions of dollars from a deal to buy Taurus firearms for the PNH. He was going to buy retail in Miami and multiply this price by four!!

This crime was derailed.

WHY SHOULD A SECOND ATTEMPT BE ANY BETTER???

Now, we have Conille returning to the scene of the crime, completely under the control of our criminal Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) Conille would like to reduce the Cabinet from 18 seats to 11 but the 9 criminal council members are blocking this. They have already sold the Cabinet Seats to others for millions of dollars.

The Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) was created by CARICOM at a Jamaica meeting that didn’t include on Haitian representative on site. Those selected had to agree with the unconstitutional proposed Multi National Force led by Kenya. Kenyan newspaper articles now state that the Kenyan force will guard the palace, general hospital, airport and major highway.

THE KENYAN FORCE WILL NOT FACE THE GANGS!!

FOLLOW THE MONEY – KENYA ONLY AGREED TO PARTICIPATE FOR THE $500,000,000 BRIBE OFFERED BY PRESIDENT BIDEN

IN AMERICA PEOPLE EARN MONEY TO SUPPORT THEIR ENTRY INTO POLITICS.

IN HAITI – PEOPLE GO INTO POLITICS TO MAKE MONEY!!

Public Works Ministry is worth a fortune. Edmunde Beauzile – who got a staggering 1700 votes in last election – had control of this position and placed her associate Rosemonde Pradal as minister. They stole everything, everything, everything!!!.

Beauzile has several expensive houses in New York.

Pradal has millions in cash.

One of their members has taken control of Douane, a guaranteed route to personal fortunes.

Fritz Jean and Leslie Voltaire, two of the 9 criminals, have already plundered our central bank for over $100,000,000. Voltaire, acted with his cousin, Leslie Delatour, in their crime. Fritz Jean acted alone when he stole $12,000,000 in gold.

Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) contains people who do not represent anything. They are a danger to what little infrastructure exists and want to fire DGPNH Frantz Elbie when he is the best chance tor security. The TPC has one of their own insiders to replace him and have already started to make deals with gang leaders to preserve their own status quo.





The international community screws Haiti again.

TIME TO CLEAN HOUSE!!