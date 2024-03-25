IN HAITI, REALITY & PERCEIVED REALITY ARE NEVER THE SAME

December 30, 2023 Republished March 25, 2024

Michael Collins:

DUVALIER was portrayed by the Americans as a bloody, murderous, criminal dictator. Ernest Preeg, American ambassador in 1983, wrote a monograph on the Caribbean Basin Initiative , the Reagan plan for development. In this monograph Preeg stated: “It can honestly be said that the Jean Claude Duvalier presidency is the longest period of violence-free stability, in the nation’s history.”

Duvalier’s government had respect, law-and-order, infrastructure, financial stability, an improving literacy-rate, declining infant mortality.

In February of 1986 Ronald Reagan removed Duvalier and initiated the chaos that still devours Haiti in 2023.

FREE & FAIR ELECTIONS – a mantra so dear to the American philosophy, even though this is nothing but a mirage ill-suited to Haiti’s still primitive society. Aristide recognized the key to control – Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council – and set out to control this. After his successful theft, of the process, he gave each CEP member a high-paid job.

This fiasco has repeated itself, but our International Allies still believe Free & Fair Elections will cure Haiti’s needs.

This is parroted by the world, even though there were at least 5 other Free & Fair Elections before Aristide, including that which saw Francois Duvalier winning with a strong majority of real votes.

ARISTIDE – Aristide was the creation of Liberation Theology – Communism in a priest’s robes – a philosophy America was too cowardly to call for what it was. And so, Aristide, a psychotic, manic-depressive priest, head of a Voodoo Secte Rouge – Secret Society – became as candidate, in a badly coordinated election in which America’s USAID was involved, to a perverse level. For example, USAID was responsible for the distribution of ballots nationwide. Yet, on Thanksgiving day, the Thursday before the Sunday election, less than 60% of the ballots had been distributed.

At the last moment, USAID tried to bring in a helicopter, to deliver ballots, but this did not work! So, on election day, 60% of Haiti was without ballots.

The election saw something like 330,000, from a voter-base of 3,500,000, cast ballots. Aristide is said to have gained 67% of the vote, but this was never really certified since an illegal FM transmitted, in the French embassy grounds, declared Aristide the winner at 11 AM, with the polls scheduled to close at 7 PM. Evens Paul, Aristide’s Lavalas mayor of Port-au-Prince put the Mob on the street and the rest is history.

Anyone foolish enough to question this would have been killed by Aristide’s supporters who loved Pere Lebrun , the necklace, a gasoline-soaked tire slung around the victim’s neck before ignition with a wooden match.

Aristide’s people Necklaced Sylvio Claude, his key opponent in the election.

In 1991, after Aristide flew into exile, people found unused ballot boxes that had not been delivered to La Gonave and ballot boxes, with ballots, still sitting in polling stations, throughout the country.

FORCES ARMEES D’ HAITI – FadH – had been the sinews that held Haiti together since the original American occupation in the nineteen thirties. In 1990 it was Colonel Cedras who coordinated the elections which saw Aristide selected. He was Aristide’s best friend. His wife worked in Aristide’s orphanage. His brother-in-law was Aristide’s Interior Minister. Hardly an anti-Aristide team. The FadH did its best to maintain stability, but Aristide’s erratic, violent behaviour, finally won out.

THERE WAS NO COUP IN 1991 – The Aristide government was chaotic, and violent, corrupt, Aristide had closed all ministries, for “restructuring” and never re-opened them. His mob “Necklaced” people at random. On one occasion, two blind musicians were “necklaced.” Some 27 FadH people were killed in this manner. Even the dogs stayed off the streets at night. Finally, like a ripe boil on a person’s ass, ready to be popped between two fingers – the Haitian population had enough and Aristide flew into exile, but not before he had his people assassinate his two key political opponents, Roger Lafontant and Sylvio Claude.

1991 – 1994 embargo period: General Cedras oversaw this period. In spite of President Clinton’s Reality, stimulated by massive cash bribes from Aristide, this period was one of non-violent stability. Clinton would claim, the night before his September, 1994 invasion of Haiti, that the Cedras team murdered, raped, abused, women, children, dogs, cats and whatever else existed. America’s reputation was invested in returning the murdering, criminal Aristide to power – TWICE.

The American Plan saw the FadH retrained and reequipped to counteract Aristide’s predictable grab for dictatorial power. Aristide returned in October, 1994 and disbanded the FadH on November 18, 1994 and the Americans said nothing, swallowing this outrage and leaving Haitians to Aristide’s criminality for another 4 years.

Jean Dominique is the classic example of Reality and Perceived Reality. Dominique was, in fact, a malevolent, evil person who used his radio station as a weapon against his opponents. In 2000 Dominique decided to run for President, against Aristide. His good friend, President Preval, warned him of the danger. Dominique ignored that and was assassinated the next day. Since then, the International Community has created a completely false image of this nasty personality.

2000 ELECTIONS are the key element in today’s Reality. During March Aristide held a Voodoo ceremony at his Tabarre residence in which a first born male baby was sacrificed. Many of his key cabinet members were present. When the vote for Senate/Chamber of Deputies was held the vote was going 3 – 1 against Lavalas. At this point he ordered key PNH officers to shoot on polling stations, hoping to kill a total of at least 4,500. Guy Philippe, and what would subsequently be his team, refused and went to the Dominical Republic.

Leon Manus, Chairman of the CEP declared the May 2000 results false and was forced into exile as Aristide tried to kill him.

The United Nations withdrew its observers and Aristide help Presidential eletions in December that may have sen as few as 20,000 vote nationwide. Some say it was less than 2,000. Aristide WONG the election with 99%, he claimed. Sometimes Aristide say 67%.

The Americans swallowed this outrage and maintained Aristide until 2004 when they created a Guy Philippe team that swept Aristide from power, and into African exile. This was not a bloody coup, as the media now describes it. The population welcomed Guy Philippe, and his men, during their sweep from Cap Haitian to Port-au-Prince. There was one death when a PNH officer fired upon them and they shot back.

After they have used you, our American associates often discard you like a used condom. So it was with Guy Philippe. I won’t go into a lot of detail. Guy was a political threat to many, and these elements generated an image of Guy Philippe as a drug dealer. The Americans who dealt with Guy knew this was not true. However, when Guy Philippe was elected to the Haitian Senate, Provisional President Privert saw Guy Philippe as a challenge and presented the Americans with a fait accompli by arresting him.

In the subsequent court action Guy was convicted of money-laundering. The funds involved came from sale of a property in Pestel, given to him by his father, to purchase a condo in the States, for his wife and son. The funds were transferred through SOGEBANK and American pressure on this group, commenting upon their vulnerability as a vessel for drug money, which saw them cooperate to say Guy’s funds were drug-related. The Americans then told Guy he had to plead guilt or his wife would be arrested the following day. Guy complied, and the rest is history. Big Haitian crowds demonstrated outside the Miami courthouse in support of Guy.

They knew the truth!

Seven years later and Guy Philippe is back in Haiti with popularity equal to that he experienced before his time as a Political Prisoner.

IT IS IMPORTANT THAT THE POTENTAILLY FATAL ILLNESS OF – “REALITY vs PERCEIVED REALITY” IS NOT ALLOWED TO CONTROL THE GAME NOW.

GUY PHILIPPE IS ONE OF THE TOTALLY TRUE PATRIOTS IN HAITI’S FRACTURED, CHAOTIC SOCIETY. HIS ONLY GOAL IS THE WELL-BEING OF HIS PEOPLE. IT IS TIME FOR THE AMERICANS, AND THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO RECOGNIZE THE TRUTH. HAITI’S FUTURE DEPENDS UPON THIS.