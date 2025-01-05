CONILLE DERAILED PNH WITH APPOINTMENT OF RAMEAU NORMIL – RETURN – IMMEDIATELY – FRANTZ ELBE AS DGPN

January 3, 2025

MICHAEL COLLINS

Garry Conille’s illegal, unconstitutional, criminal government left behind many damaged elements. His illegal firing of DGPNH Frantz Elbe, replacing him with the previously rejected Rameau Normil has resulted in a train wreck. The entire functioning of the PNH has been left in tatters.

President Jovenel Moise had fired Rameau Normil, as DGPNH, for incompetence. Time has not improved Normil; He is still psychologically disturbed and incompetent.

Rameau Normil has refused to approve previously signed contracts for the supply of weapons and ammunition to his force. This has resulted in derailing the war against gangs.

PNH officers have died.

The State Department authorized one group to supply weapons and ammunition to the PNH, in its efforts to control the illegal flow of ammunitions and weapons into Haiti.

Now, DGPNH Normil has Haitians contacting different groups, in the States. Because only one group is authorized, these new elements contact the State Department team for supplies.

Bizarre!!

Time to get back on course. Prime Minister Fills Aime should return DGPNH Frantz Elbe to his position. The Americans were working with him and the international community respects him.

Others are maneuvering for the DGPNH position. Now is not the time for a new experiment.

RETURN FRANTZ ELBE, AS DGPNH, AND GET THE GANG PROBLEM UNDER CONTROL!!