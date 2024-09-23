WHAT IS THE AMERICAN GAME?? LAST MINUTE BETRAYAL OF HAITIAN DELEGATION SHOWS THEIR HAND

September 22, 2024

MICHAEL COLLINS

Years of “AMERICANS KNOW BEST” have seen Haiti slip steadily towards the abyss.

The 1986 forced removal of Duvalier, when – in a so-called free-and-fair-election he would have won in a landslide. Haiti’s future then, as now, is controlled by a tiny percentage that does not accurately reflect the true desire, or needs of the Haitian people.

In 1990, we had Aristide forced upon us when he supposedly received 67% of the 330,000 ballots cast- out of a voter base of 3,500,000- had they been counted – WHICH THEY WEREN’T!!

There was no Coup in 1991!

Aristide’s government was so vilent and uncoordinated that the Haitian people finally had enough and Aristide was popped out – lie a ripe boil!!!

Of course, Bil Clinton forced him back, in 1994, and the rest is miserable history.

Now – March 11, 2024, we experienced the CARICOM outrage that saw a Jamaican meeting create a new Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) without one live Haitian present at the conference. And then those-to be accepted – had to agree to the unconstitutional accepted of the Kenyan multinational force.

The $600,000,000 directed towards this English/Swahili speaking force would have been better invested in Haitian infrastructure.

And now there is The Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability (SPCPS) is a joint effort by the U.S. government and partners to address root causes of instability and build durable, inclusive peace. It realizes the vision of the bipartisan Global Fragility Act of 2019. Together with partners, we’re advancing SPCPS through 10-year whole-of-U.S. government plans that were created through extensive consultations and will be continually updated. Haiti is one of five partner countries/regions identified in the SPCPS.

This is a 45 page document, full of abstract complexities that cannot be found in French or Creole!! Obviously not aimed at the 13,000,000 Haitians involved!!

In 2013 the Americans were involved in a game that saw Garry Conille inflicted as Prime Minister, when he did not meet the most minimal Constitutional requirements. The Constitution demands 5 year Residence before being accepted. Conille had departed haiti in 1999 and had not returned during the interim.

Conille left, after a few months, with rumors suggesting he had been paid $330,000 to step down. Some suggest he purchased a property in Fermathe, with these funds, the transaction being coordinated by a local Notaire.

Conille regained the current position as Prime Minister under false simple pretenses, plus the failure to meet the Constitutional 5 year Residence Requirement.

Conille then set out to use the ULCC to destroy the 7 member TPC. Without the TPC in place he will have complete – dictatorial – control.

There is the false flag BNC scandal which aims at removing three members of the TPC, and neutralizing the rest. Absolutely no proof of any wrong-doing presented – but American embassy Sanctions people and Cancels visas!!!

Plans for the Haitian team visit to the United Nations has had time to solve potential problems. However, our American associates left things to the impossibly last minute to refuse Secret Service protection to Haiti’s designated President.

This forced a swap from LeBlanc to Leslie Voltaire, a strange choice, if the Americans are basing their actions upon rumored crimes. Leslie Voltaire was one of Aristide’s “Grande Mangers” – Big Eaters – so named for his proclivity – with his cousin Leslie Delatour – Governor of the Central Bank – to plunder that institution.

Voltaire and Delatour were rumored to have skimmed over $100,000,000 from Central Bank funds.

This makes Fritz Jean’s $12,000,000 stolen when he was Aristide’s Bank Governor, seem like peanuts. He is a TPC member.

The new American ambassador claims that the Americans should not meddle in Haitian affairs. He says it is up to Haitians to control their destiny.

IT IS TIME FOR HAITI TO CONTROL ITS DESTINY – JUST AS FRANCOIS DUVALIER DID A LIFETIME AGO.

THE WORLD IS WATCHING.