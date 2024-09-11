The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability in Haiti

The Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability (SPCPS) is a joint effort by the U.S. government and partners to address root causes of instability and build durable, inclusive peace. It realizes the vision of the bipartisan Global Fragility Act of 2019. Together with partners, we’re advancing SPCPS through 10-year whole-of-U.S. government plans that were created through extensive consultations and will be continually updated. Haiti is one of five partner countries/regions identified in the SPCPS.
10-Year Plan Objectives in Haiti
Recognizing severe insecurity and violence from organized corruption and gangs in Haiti, the 10-year plan takes a sequenced approach to improving security while also investing in Haitian communities. The plan emphasizes partnering with Haitian leaders and stakeholders. Consultations with over 300 individuals, including representatives from the Haitian government and civil society, multilateral and bilateral organizations, the private sector, academia, and the Haitian diaspora, informed the plan’s content. The plan recognizes that lasting results require whole-of-government collaboration, a more holistic approach to address Haiti’s drivers of instability, and a planning horizon that extends beyond traditional funding cycles. Our efforts aim to:
- Advance responsive and accountable governance and security.
- Support an engaged and prosperous citizenry.
SPCPS Activities in Haiti
To advance the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability (SPCPS) in Haiti, the United States, led by State, USAID, Defense, and Treasury, is leveraging resources from across the U.S. government. This includes both activities supported by the Prevention and Stabilization Fund, which was authorized by the U.S. Congress for SPCPS, and other U.S. government programs aligned to the 10-year plan, such as:
- Community Driven Development (CDD) Program (USAID): Haiti is a high priority country under the U.S. Government Global Water Strategy. USAID’s CDD program is helping farming communities in Northeast Haiti adapt to severe drought conditions. The project will partner with USAID’s new Fragile Waters activity to equip these municipalities to scale up locally-led strategies for coping with climate change, guiding water resource management, and mitigating growing conflict over shared water resources.
- Citizen Security Program (USAID) and Community Violence Prevention Program (State Department): These two collaboratively managed programs are bringing communities and police together to reduce crime and violence in focus neighborhoods around greater Port-au-Prince. The programs use a three-pronged method that connects police and other Haitian government entities, the communities they serve, and social services providers. The State Department and USAID are developing an integrated approach to monitor the holistic impact of this joint strategy.
- Catalyzing Investment, Jobs, and Incomes Activity (USAID): Expanding economic and social opportunities for youth and adults through a range of tailored investment, workforce, and employment generating development services.