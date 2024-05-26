US Embassy Rejected Call for Help Before Americans Killed in Haiti: Hawley

Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, has insinuated on social media on Friday that the American embassy in Haiti ducked its duties as gangs reportedly killed a state representative’s daughter and son-in-law who were missionaries in the country.

Hawley wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Haitian “thugs” committed the murders of Natalie and Davy Lloyd, a pair of missionaries who were reportedly ambushed on Thursday by gang members. Natalie Lloyd is the daughter of Missouri state Representative Ben Baker. The embassy in Port-au-Prince was purportedly negligent in providing any assistance, the senator wrote.

“Last night, as my office urged the American Embassy to send help to Natalie and Davy as they were under siege, the Embassy told us it was ‘too dangerous’ to send police,” Hawley wrote. “What a weak country we have become. We cannot protect our own citizens from wanton violence.”

Newsweek could not independently confirm Hawley’s claim.

On Friday, Newsweek reached out to Hawley, the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince, and the U.S. State Department via phone and email for comment.

Haiti remains enthralled in violence after armed gangs orchestrated jailbreaks from Haiti’s two largest prisons in March, resulting in more than 4,500 inmates escaping. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was essentially forced to resign amid threats against him, leading to the Transitional Presidential Council taking over governance.

The U.S. Embassy based in Port-au-Prince has remained open, but limited.

On Tuesday, the embassy issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory. Toussaint-Louverture airport in the Haitian capital has resumed operations, yet flights remain limited and could operate on varied schedules.

The nonprofit Missions in Haiti Inc., in a Facebook post, wrote that Natalie and Davy were ambushed by a gang of three trucks “full of guys.”

“Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat,” the organization wrote. “The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left. Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say. No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode.”

The group’s website also states that the organization was founded by Davy’s parents.

Baker, a Republican, lamented the death of his daughter and son-in-law in a Facebook post that has drawn tens of thousands of condolences.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces,” he wrote Friday. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain….They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family, we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

A U.S. State Department spokesperson previously told Newsweek on Friday afternoon that “we are aware of the reports of the deaths of U.S. citizens in Haiti.”

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment,” the spokesperson added.

“Absolutely heartbreaking news,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson wrote on X. “Natalie and Davy were two young people sharing peace, comfort, and God’s word. In light of this unimaginable, senseless tragedy, we remember the good they offered the world.”

“Friends, I know Rep. Ben Baker of Missouri personally,” Jason Rapert, chairman of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, said in a statement. “I ask you to please pray for his family and the Lloyd family as they cope with the devastating news that his daughter and son-in-law were killed in Haiti.”