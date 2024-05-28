MISSIONS IN HAITI INC. NEWSLETTER

May 2023

Springtime greetings from Haiti in the name of Jesus!

The humanitarian crisis in Haiti has worsened since our last newsletter. Gangs have taken control of even more area in and around Port au Prince. Thousands more people have been killed, kidnapped and/or displaced. The stories we hear daily really tear at our hearts and we are overwhelmed by the unimaginable needs and problems that the Haitian people are forced to live with every day. We are very thankful that our area has continued to be relatively calm. The gang leader in our area controls one of the “nicer gangs” in Haiti. This gang works to keep the “bad guys” out of our area and we pray that they will continue to be strong enough to keep some semblance of peace in this area. Please help us pray that outside help for Haiti will come very soon, I don’t know how much longer the Haitian people can live with this terrible lawlessness, famine and stress.

In spite of all the problems, Missions in Haiti is functioning as nearly normal as possible. The “Seek Team” from Ozark Bible Institute in Neosho, Missouri came down in January and we had a week long program for our students and the children in our area and we had revival services each evening at the Good Hope Church. The people in the area were blessed and encouraged during those services. We pray that we will see life-changing spiritual growth in our congregation.

In March, videographer Ryan Prouty came back to Haiti to produce a new video for Missions in Haiti. If you haven’t had a chance to see our new video, please take a few minutes to watch it, it’s on our website; www.missionsinhaiti.com We really appreciate Ryan taking time from his busy schedule to travel to Haiti and donating his professional services to produce another video for us! Also, we really appreciate Natalie Lloyd for updating our website, the update was way overdue.

As you may know, our Son Davy and his Wife Natalie are working full time with us now. We really appreciate all the help they have given us. Natalie has been helping with the kids at the House of Compassion and assisting in our ACE school. Davy has been working on a lot of badly needed projects around our compound. Davy built a laundry room on the back of the House of Compassion and now the ladies don’t have to wash clothes outside! Davy remodeled and repaired the bathroom facilities in the girl’s dormitory in the House of Compassion. As you can imagine, the plumbing in an orphanage gets a lot of use and abuse on a daily basis and it was in very bad shape. One of his next projects will be to re- do the bathroom in the boy’s dormitory. Davy also maintains our vehicles, our diesel powered generators and our facilities and he also ministers in our Church and schools. With the Lord’s help and blessings, the future of Missions in Haiti looks very good!

We were stateside for a couple weeks in April to rest and to attend our Daughter Hannah’s third year graduation at Ozark Bible Institute. We enjoyed our time with family celebrating Hannah’s accomplishments. This will be a big year for Hannah, in January, Dakota Cornett asked Hannah to marry him and she said yes! Hannah and her Mom are busy planning the wedding. They set August 18th as the date for the wedding and they plan to marry at the Bible Holiness Assembly of God Church in Neosho, Missouri. We believe that the Lord has great things in store for this couple. They are planning to return to Ozark Bible Institute this Fall to complete their four year course of study.

We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers and for your financial support of this work. As I have said many times over the years, we couldn’t do what we do without our faithful partners in Missions in Haiti. We haven’t been able to do much traveling and itinerating during the last four years. Because of the volatile conditions here in Haiti, I haven’t been able to be away for over two weeks at a time and when we are stateside, we really need to rest and get away from the stress that we deal with on a daily basis in Haiti. Since Davy and Natalie have joined our team full time, we are hopeful that we will be able to travel on a limited basis next year and visit some of the Churches that have faithfully supported us over the past 25 years.

Please continue to keep Haiti and Missions in Haiti in your daily prayers. Your prayer support means more than you will ever know! Thanks again for all you do for Haiti, may God richly bless you for giving to His work and His children.