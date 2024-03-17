US bracing for huge national security threat as gang-riddled Haiti heading for collapse

Gang violence has taken over the streets of Haiti as law enforcement struggles to intervene.

The US is on the brink of a major national security threat as violence rages on in Haiti, displacing 15,000 people in just one week.

In 2023, roughly 70,000 Haitians fled to the US, and leaders are concerned this could only get worse as gangs tighten their grip on the country.

Haitian gangs have so far killed over 3,700 people and control over 80 percent of the nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince. They also shut down the airport, making international responses and freeing trapped US citizens extremely difficult.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already announced a crackdown on immigration into his state – which poses the easiest route into the US from Haiti.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also encouraged Kenya to mobilize 1,000 police officers to protect Haiti – a pledge it made last year under a Multinational Security Support Mission.