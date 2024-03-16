Security Alert: U.S. Embassy, Port-au-Prince, Haiti (March 16, 2024)

Location: Haiti



Event: The airport in Cap-Haïtienhas opened periodically for departing flights, although availability is very limited. The airport in Port-au-Prince remains closed. We are arranging a charter flight for U.S. citizens from Cap-Haitien to the United States, assuming the security situation in Cap-Haitien remains stable.

If you are interested in departing on the charter flight from Cap-Haitien please fill out our intake form athttps://mytravel.state.gov/s /crisis-intake . Only US citizens with valid U.S. passports will be eligible for the flight. If you have already filled out the form, do not fill it out again, but look for an email with further information from us.

The overland trip from Port-au-Prince to Cap Haitien is dangerous. We recommend you consider the Cap-Haitien flight only if you believe you can reach Cap-Haitien airport safely. We cannot provide overland travel from other parts of Haiti to Cap-Haitien. We continue to work on options for departures out of Port-au-Prince and will let you know about them as soon as we are able to safely and securely arrange them.

U.S. citizens who choose to depart using U.S. government coordinated flights must sign a promissory note agreeing to reimburse the U.S. government for the cost of the flight.

The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous. Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk. The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti. Only attempt to depart Haiti or travel within Haiti if you believe it is safe for you to do so.

Actions to take:

Do not travel to Haiti.

If you are in Haiti:

Avoid crowds.

Monitor local media for updates and avoid areas where violence, demonstrations, or disruptions are reported to be happening.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Be prepared to shelter in place for an extended time period.

Avoid being outside after dark.

Stay alert in areas frequented by foreign visitors.

Review your personal security plans.

Have travel documents up-to-date and easily accessible.

Carry proper identification.