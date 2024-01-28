United States Reiterates Support for Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti

STATEMENT BY MATTHEW MILLER, SPOKESPERSON

January 27, 2024

The United States’ commitment to the Haitian people remains unwavering. We reaffirm our support of ongoing international efforts to deploy a Multinational Security Support mission for Haiti, as requested by Haiti and authorized by UN Security Council Resolution 2699, and renew our calls for the international community to urgently provide support for this mission.

The United States acknowledges the ruling by the Republic of Kenya’s High Court regarding the deployment of Kenyan police in support of the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and the Government of Kenya’s stated intent to challenge this ruling.

It is urgent that the international community respond to the unprecedented levels of gang violence and destabilizing forces preying upon the Haitian people. At the same time, we call for the restoration of democratic order through an inclusive political process in Haiti. We continue to urge Haitian stakeholders to reach consensus on power-sharing and inclusive governance. The only legitimate path to long-term peace and stability is through free and fair elections.