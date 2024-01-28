KENYA COURT HALTS HAITI DEPLOYMENT

Watch the moment today when Kenya’s High Court judge quashed the government’s attempt to deploy 1,000 cops to Haiti. Justice Chacha Mwita termed the move unconstitutional and, therefore, null and void. This ruling is the culmination of a back-and-forth in the corridors of justice to the president’s frustration. The United States had set aside $200 million to foot the bill.

The deployment has been unpopular both in Kenya and in Haiti. The sentiment has been that Kenya’s police should deal with insecurity at home, particularly in the country’s North Eastern Province, where the militant group Al-Shabaab operates.

In Haiti, the memory of previous interventions is all too fresh. UN peacekeepers have been accused for almost two decades of sexual abuse, killings and for starting a cholera epidemic that killed more than 10,000 Haitians, according to conservative estimates.