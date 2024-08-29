U.S. Treasury Sanctions Former Haitian President

How Michel Martelly, an erstwhile U.S. ally, found himself in Washington’s crosshairs.

Martelly’s Fall From Grace

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that it had imposed sanctions on former Haitian President Michel Martelly, who led the country from 2011 to 2016. Martelly is accused of involvement in cocaine trafficking to the United States and allegedly sponsored multiple Haiti-based gangs, according to the Treasury statement.

Martelly had a role in “perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti,” a Treasury official said, while a U.S. State Department spokesperson said that “it is unacceptable for Haitian political and economic elites to plunder Haiti’s future.”

Treasury did not provide many details about the allegations, and no new U.S. charges against Martelly have been publicized. But he has been accused of involvement in drug trafficking as far back as 2010, when he ran for president. Canada sanctioned Martelly for his ties to gangs in 2022; the United Nations named him in a 2023 report on potential sanctions targets.