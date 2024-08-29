Massive security operation in Port-au-Prince leads to clashes, casualties

A large-scale security operation was carried out on Tuesday by several specialized units of the Haitian National Police (PNH), soldiers from the Haitian Armed Forces (FADH), and a Kenyan contingent in downtown Port-au-Prince and the lower Delmas area. This intervention, marked by the presence of over a dozen armored vehicles, aimed to neutralize the armed gangs that have been terrorizing these areas for months.

According to sources close to law enforcement, the operation resulted in the deaths of several individuals identified as notorious criminals. However, the exact number of casualties among the criminals has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Unfortunately, the operation did not come without a cost to the security forces. Three police officers were injured during the exchanges of gunfire with the gang members. They were quickly transported to a hospital in the capital, where they are receiving medical care.

This latest operation highlights the ongoing struggle between Haitian authorities and criminal gangs, underscoring the high risks faced by security forces as they work to restore order in the country’s most troubled areas.