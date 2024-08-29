U.S. Embassy Revokes Visas of Three Presidential Council Members Accused of Corruption- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

n a significant move against corruption, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti has reportedly revoked the visas of three key members of the Haitian Presidential Council. This action, confirmed by journalist Valéry Numa, targets Smith Augustin, a presidential advisor, and two other unnamed advisors allegedly involved in a corruption scandal connected to the President of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Credit (BNC).

This decision by the U.S. Embassy comes at a critical moment when several members of the Presidential Council are under scrutiny for corruption. The embassy’s decision to impose sanctions, even if temporary, underscores the United States’ commitment to combating corruption and promoting transparency and integrity within Haitian institutions.

The revocation of these visas sends a clear message that the U.S. government is serious about addressing corruption, particularly among high-ranking officials. This move also serves as a warning to other officials and aims to reinforce the importance of accountability within the Haitian government.

En.HC Network

Another knee jerk reaction on part of Americans. Evidence point to no corruption on part of these three members. PM Conille is trying to eliminate TPC for his own reasons.