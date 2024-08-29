Haiti gangs ‘aren’t even worried’ by Kenyan police- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH,ORG The Kenyan concept is a bad one, inserting English/Swahili speaking police into a French/Creole environment. And, the Garry Conille govrnment is allowing blockage of a contract that would have seen ammunition and equipment delivered to the PNH. The situation has been ongoing since befoe March of this year. The PNH has an ammunition emergency. PNH officers are dying