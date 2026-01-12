TIME FOR AMERICANS & CANADIANS TO SANCTION FINANCE MINISTER FOR HIS BLOCKING OF FUNDING FOR PNH AMMUNITION!! SOME SUGGEST HE IS FUNDING GANGS!!

MICHAEL COLLINS

12 JANUARY 2026

The PNH still lacks ammunition and loses officers to gang violence. Prime Minister Fils-Aime should be in control of his cabinet. Assuming this, we must also assume that his well-known corruption is also geared to sending funds to the gangs. Therefore, both our Prime Minister, and Finance Minister should be Sanctioned and served with Interdiction Documents.

Time to replace Prime Minister Fils-Aime with someone who will act for the Nation.

.

Millions of dollars have been diverted by this government as the Canadian and American embassies prop up the Prime Minister.

Haitians deserve better!!