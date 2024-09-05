Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Haiti and the Dominican Republic

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, September 5-6, 2024. In Haiti, Secretary Blinken will meet with Transitional Presidential Council Coordinator Edgard Leblanc Fils and Prime Minister Garry Conille to discuss forthcoming steps in Haiti’s democratic transition and U.S. support to the Haitian people through humanitarian assistance and Haitian-led stabilization efforts. He will also meet with leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission, emphasizing U.S. support to reestablish security in Haiti while also underscoring the significance of promoting respect for human rights.
Secretary Blinken will continue to the Dominican Republic to meet with President Luis Abinader. In Santo Domingo, Secretary Blinken and President Abinader will reinforce our close and longstanding partnership, and discuss collaboration to advance inclusive economic growth, champion human rights, and promote good governance, security, and climate resilience in the region, including through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030) and Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI).