Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Haiti and the Dominican Republic

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, September 5-6, 2024. In Haiti, Secretary Blinken will meet with Transitional Presidential Council Coordinator Edgard Leblanc Fils and Prime Minister Garry Conille to discuss forthcoming steps in Haiti’s democratic transition and U.S. support to the Haitian people through humanitarian assistance and Haitian-led stabilization efforts. He will also meet with leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission, emphasizing U.S. support to reestablish security in Haiti while also underscoring the significance of promoting respect for human rights.