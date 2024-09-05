Shortages and delays hit morale of Kenyan officers in Haiti

The U.S. State Department said the United States has stepped up deliveries of armoured vehicles, radio sets and computer systems. It said the start of joint patrols in July by Haitian and Kenyan officers was an example of “remarkable” recent progress in Haiti.

Haiti’s police spokesperson declined to comment.

Two officers said they regularly took heavy fire from gunmen who would position themselves in tall buldings, but that the police had limited ability to respond because their vehicles do not have armoured platforms from which to shoot. They also said they do not always have radios in their vehicles.

The State Department said the U.S. Air Force had begun delivering the armoured platforms and that sufficient radio systems were now available.

Some of the officers questioned why they had been deployed before the equipment was ready.

“Some people have been saying … we should just go back home and come when things are ready,” one said.

NEW FORCES

The officers said they had mostly been patrolling major Port-au-Prince roads but had carried out some joint operations with Haitian police – with mixed success.

One was in Ganthier, a town on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, where the Kenyan and Haitian police were initially able to drive out the gangs in July. But the gangs moved back in when the police, who did not have the numbers to hold the town, returned to base, according to one of the officers and Da Rin.

Kenyan police said last week the mission had made “significant progress” pushing out the gangs from strategic areas.

The State Department said the MSS is intended to grow to 1,000 personnel in the next several months and that Jamaica, which has pledged 200 personnel, plans to make an initial deployment. A Jamaican government spokesperson said the deployment was in the advanced planning stages.

For those already in Haiti, uncertainty around pay has weighed on morale. The officers were told in Kenya that they would receive monthly bonuses of around $1,500, several times their regular salaries, two officers said, adding they never signed contracts and were not told when they would be paid.

After reports appeared in Kenyan media last week that the officers had not been paid their bonuses, the police service said they would receive the money within days.

By Monday, some officers had received them while others had not, three officers said. But they said they were given no explanation for how their pay was calculated, with some only receiving about $750.

“It is very demoralising,” said one, who is a senior officer.

The Kenyan police spokesperson did not respond to questions about pay.