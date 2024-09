Martelly faces allegations of using his influence to facilitate cocaine trafficking into the U.S., participating in money laundering, collaborating with Haitian drug traffickers, and supporting various gangs. The U.S. government, along with its international partners, is dedicated to targeting individuals involved in drug trafficking, corruption, and activities that contribute to gang violence and political instability.

In response to the sanctions, Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille convened an emergency meeting with his cabinet and subsequently called a security council, as reported by Radio Télé Métronome.