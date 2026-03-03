According to all the information that has reached us in the editorial office of Rafinè newspaper, which comes from a source we can trust from Washington DC, PM Alix Didier Fils Aimé has a well-crafted roadmap in his hands.

From February 7 to April 7, PM Fils Aimé must hand over the country with a 3-member transition council and a prime minister, one from the diaspora sector, one from civil society, the other from the judiciary.

This roadmap includes the dismissal of Finance Minister Alfred Metelus, but the changes made in the 3 mayors are the PM’s business, not in the roadmap that represents a curve.

According to the same source from Washington DC, the National Park issue does not engage the international community, and the PM has already violated the roadmap, which is why he denied the report he brought to the 50th summit.

We would like to inform you that after the 9-member council, we will have another 3-member council with a PM for 2 years and hold elections.