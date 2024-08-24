Kenya’s Haiti Police Mission Faces Financial Shortfall, Report Reveals – Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti is making gradual progress despite numerous challenges.

Experts and officials note that while the mission is advancing, it faces significant obstacles that have impeded its pace and effectiveness in fully neutralizing the gangs that have taken control of much of the country. The mission confronts a three-fold challenge that threatens the gains of its collaborative efforts. These include underfunding, lack of resources, and insufficient forces to restore normalcy in the restive country. This situation has placed considerable pressure on the international community to provide additional support. Georges Fauriol, a senior adviser with the Latin America program at the US Institute of Peace, describes the MSS mission as a “three-legged vehicle that is missing a wheel,” highlighting the difficulties it faces in its current state.

Stakeholders are divided on whether to overhaul the existing framework or address the missing components to enhance the mission’s effectiveness. The broader global context further complicates the mission’s challenges. The United States, a key supporter of the MSS, is heavily focused on two other significant conflicts: the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. This distraction, combined with resistance from Republicans to allocate additional funds, particularly in the politically sensitive period leading up to an election year, has made it increasingly difficult to secure the necessary financial support. However, Fauriol emphasizes that the perception of US disengagement is misleading, stating that the country remains “very much engaged,” although this engagement has not yet produced the desired outcomes on the ground.

Despite the slow pace, there have been signs of progress. A spokesperson for US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) discloses some positive developments including the resumption of commercial flights which had been disrupted due to the instability. The spokesperson acknowledges that achieving a level of operational success that reverses the current security crisis and restores lasting stability will take time, particularly in communities previously exploited and victimized by ruthless gangs. Renata Segura, program director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the International Crisis Group, provides insight into the internal dynamics of the gangs. She explains that while they have formed strong alliances, they are not united and lack the military training to resist a well-organized armed force effectively.

The MSS mission, authorized by the United Nations Security Council in October 2023, is led by Kenya which has committed 1,000 police officers to the effort. The mission aims to provide security for critical infrastructure and support the Haitian National Police (HNP) in their operations. However, it has faced criticism regarding the human rights record of the Kenyan police and concerns about their ability to overcome language and cultural barriers. The resignation of former Prime Minister Ariel Henry in April 2024 and the formation of a Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) have also added to the complexity of the situation. The TPC, backed by the US and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), is tasked with governing Haiti until elections can be held by February 2026.

The international community has been called upon to provide more support to the MSS mission. The United States has already allocated significant resources, including over $300 million for humanitarian aid and $189 million to support the HNP. However, additional funding and resources are needed to ensure the mission’s success and to stabilize the security situation in Haiti.

