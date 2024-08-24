Haiti – General Elections : PM Conille skeptical- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) will supervise the general elections in Haiti. Prime Minister Conille welcomed the initiative during a meeting with eminent personalities of this organization, on mission in Haiti until August 16 to assess the political situation in the country and supervise the progress in the establishment of the transitional bodies.
However, Conille recently joined the list of politicians skeptical about the holding of general elections in 2026.
This attitude of the Head of Government, stems from the slowness displayed by the international community which is slow to materialize the Mission of support for the maintenance of security in Haiti authorized by the UN Security Council.
Prime Minister Garry Conille in an interview last week for the BBC World Service’s Hard Talk podcast with Stephen Sackur https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42944-haiti-politic-holding-elections-will-be-really-difficult-if.html had declared “[…] The Haitian people are extremely patient, the team formed for the transition is very fragile and is based on the expectation that international support will arrive soon […] If the country does not receive the promised security aid soon, it will be very difficult to organize general elections in 2026 […] hence the importance that Haiti’s partners and neighboring countries respect their commitments,” Conille declared.
Let’s recall that the Commander of the Kenyan forces Godfrey Otunge had declared at the beginning of August “[…] The armored vehicles provided by the United States are used to transport troops but do not allow us to fight against armed gangs…” https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42900-haiti-news-zapping.html requesting from the Americans, armored combat vehicles equipped with a turret. Similarly, the mission finds it necessary to have at least one combat helicopter to respond to the situation… https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42951-haiti-flash-weapons-ammunition-and-armored-vehicles-arrive-as-reinforcements.html
Without this equipment, the offensive against the gangs will not be able to materialize and Haiti remains. For the moment waiting for the Americans to deliver this equipment.
SL/ HaitiLibre
____________________________________________________