In Jovenel Moise’ Assassination, a previously unmentioned name has surfaced in a Miami courtroom

For the first time since the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse began, a previously unmentioned name has surfaced in a Miami courtroom: ARISTIDE

It appeared in documents seized during a search of the CTU office in Doral. FBI Special Agent Xaxier Castaneda, who executed the warrant, was asked to describe the materials recovered.

Among them: a handwritten page featuring a sketch outlining positions in what appears to be a plan, with three names: •⁠ ⁠John Joel Joseph — top right •⁠ ⁠Moïse — middle left •⁠ ⁠Aristide — bottom right Beneath the name Aristide: a line marked with multiple dollar signs ($). #HaitiPolitics #CourtTestimony #MoiseAssassination