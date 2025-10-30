Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba; at least 28 dead – CBS News

CBS.

People across the northern Caribbean are beginning to dig out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa, as deaths from the catastrophic storm climbed to at least 28 across Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, with Haiti reporting most of those fatalities. On Thursday, Melissa was moving away from the Bahamas and had turned toward Bermuda, which it is expected to pass later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In Jamaica, the rumble of large machinery, whine of chainsaws and chopping of machetes echoed throughout the southeast as government workers and residents began clearing roads in a push to reach isolated communities that sustained a direct hit from one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record.

Stunned residents wandered about, some staring at their roofless homes and waterlogged belongings strewn around them.

Emergency relief flights began landing at Jamaica’s main international airport, which reopened late Wednesday, as crews distributed water, food and other basic supplies.

“The devastation is enormous,” Jamaican Transportation Minister Daryl Vaz said.

Some Jamaicans wondered where they would live.

“I am now homeless, but I have to be hopeful because I have life,” said Sheryl Smith, who lost the roof of her home.

Authorities said they have found at least four bodies in southwest Jamaica.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said up to 90% of roofs in the southwest coastal community of Black River were destroyed.

“Black River is what you would describe as ground zero,” he said. “The people are still coming to grips with the destruction.”

More than 25,000 people remained crowded into shelters across the western half of Jamaica, with 77% of the island without power.

Haiti hard hit

Melissa also unleashed catastrophic flooding in Haiti, where at least 23 people were reported killed and 13 others missing, mostly in the country’s southern region. Another 17 people suffered injuries, officials said.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Hurricane Melissa killed at least 20 people in Petit-Goâve, including 10 children. It also damaged more than 160 homes and destroyed 80 others.

Officials warned that 152 disabled people in Haiti’s southern region required emergency food assistance. More than 11,600 people remained sheltered in Haiti because of the storm.

Girl walks through water from Hurricane Melissa in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 29, 2025. Guerinault Louis / Anadolu via Getty Images

Cuba cleanup begins

In Cuba, people began to clear blocked roads and highways with heavy equipment and even enlisted the help of the military, which rescued people trapped in isolated communities and at risk from landslides.

No fatalities were reported after the Civil Defense evacuated more than 735,000 people across eastern Cuba. They slowly were starting to return home.

“We are cleaning the streets, clearing the way,” said Yaima Almenares, a physical education teacher from the city of Santiago, as she and other neighbors swept branches and debris from sidewalks and avenues, cutting down fallen tree trunks and removing accumulated trash.

In the more rural areas outside the city of Santiago de Cuba, water remained accumulated in vulnerable homes on Wednesday night as residents returned from their shelters to save beds, mattresses, chairs, tables and fans they had elevated ahead of the storm.

A televised Civil Defense meeting chaired by President Miguel Díaz-Canel did not provide an official estimate of the damage. However, officials from the affected provinces — Santiago, Granma, Holguín, Guantánamo and Las Tunas — reported losses of roofs, power lines, fiber optic telecommunications cables, cut roads, isolated communities and losses of banana, cassava and coffee plantations.

Officials said the rain was beneficial for the reservoirs and for easing a severe drought in eastern Cuba.

Many communities were still without electricity, internet and telephone service due to downed transformers and power lines.

When Melissa came ashore in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane with top winds of 185 mph on Tuesday, it tied strength records for Atlantic hurricanes making landfall, both in wind speed and barometric pressure. It was still a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall again in eastern Cuba early Wednesday.

Melissa not done yet

A hurricane warning was in effect early Thursday for Bermuda as Melissa began heading that way, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Heavy rains and gusty winds hit the central and southeastern Bahamas early Thursday, the NHC said.

Map shows the forecast path of Hurricane Melissa. CBS News

Melissa was a Category 2 storm with top sustained winds near 105 mph and was moving north-northeast at 21 mph, the center added.

“Melissa is expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda later today and tonight,” the NHC said Thursday. “Slight strengthening is possible today before weakening likely begins on Friday. Tropical storm conditions will begin on Bermuda later today, with hurricane conditions expected there tonight.”