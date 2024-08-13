HAITIANS DEMANDING RETURN OF DGPNH FRANTZ ELBE

August 13, 2024

MICHAEL COLLINS

There is always a desire to change things, without giving any consideration to the facts.

THE OLD – NEW BROOM SWEEPS CLEAN CONCEPT!

Gary Conille parachutes in – after many years absence – an immediately dumps DGPNH Frantz Elbe, without really being aware of the ongoing Haitian reality. Somehow, someone got Conille to go into the trash can and revive Rameau Normil – fired as DGPNH by President Jovenel Moise – for incompetence.

Yes, that is the word Jovenel used – INCOMPETENCE.

So, Haiti lost Elbe, who was doing a good job, even though many senior PNH officers did their best to derail him.

Since his reinvention, Rameau Normil has managed to block the acquisition of badly needed ammunition.

The PNH is effectively out of ammunition.

Chaos has resulted as gang violence accelerates.

Which side is Rameau Normil on?

Now the media is reflecting the public’s wish that they had DG Frantz Elbe back.

TIME FOR PM CONILLE TO BENCH RAMEAU NORMIL AND RECALL FRANTZ ELBE TO THE POSITION OF DGPNH.