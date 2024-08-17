Microcredit Is Transforming the Lives of Women Entrepreneurs in Haiti: ‘Business Is in My Blood’

Kaufman: In the U.S., there’s still a fight for women’s rights, and there are many men who are trying to roll back the gains that women have made over the years. How would you describe that state of women’s rights and opportunity in Haiti? Bien-Aimé: Women in Haiti struggle for their rights. We also struggle with Haiti’s social challenges and political challenges. The women in my community decided not to give up. We do not want to be seen as helpless people in our houses. We want to be respected, and we are fighting for that. We want to be able to help our families, to take responsibility, and to make decisions. Kaufman: How have you seen the success of your business change your family’s life and the way you feel about yourself? Bien-Aimé: Today, the microcredit program is impacting me in different ways. I can take care of my children easily and can pay for their schooling. Socially, I’m better off. I have more friends. I receive visits from new people. I feel very well, even though I still want to have more loans so my store can continue to expand. I’m not yet satisfied with the size of my business, but at this point, I’m feeling very successful. Kaufman: You have two daughters. What kind of future do you want for your girls and all the women in Haiti? Bien-Aimé: I would like to be able to help my daughters get their high school diplomas, and then I would like to be able to send them to university so they can study things they are interested in. I would like them to go overseas for college, so they can get a better education and come back to help Haiti. Right now, the situation in Haiti does not allow children to have the kind of opportunities that parents wish. So many kids in Haiti are living in poverty. Many are hopeless. I would like to see that change. Kaufman: Is there just a moment of joy that you can describe that connects to your new success? Bien-Aimé: May 2 is my oldest daughter’s birthday. She asked us to celebrate it at my store. I brought in a special beer. A lot of people came to congratulate my daughter and to buy beer. It was very joyful! During the party, I remembered all my worrying when my business was struggling and had to close. I was also thinking about how today my life is totally different. My business is open, and I have many customers. That party was very meaningful for me and my family and the whole community. My daughter was very happy, and I was happy too. Kaufman: Madame Benita, you’ve been so kind with your time. I would love to see you and your family next time I go to Haiti. Bien-Aimé: Thank you. It was great speaking with you. I’m feeling very proud. It’s like I’m part of a larger family, and I pray that God will protect you and all the donors of this initiative. I would like to see the SFA microcredit program increase in our country so more women can have the lives they deserve. For more information and to support the microcredit programs described by Benita Bien-Aimé and Marimène Tijuste, head here.