Haitian Farmers Honored at FAO 80th Anniversary Celebration

The Haiti-based Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) and its members were honored yesterday at a ceremony in the Rome headquarters of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This event was part of a week-long celebration marking FAO’s 80th anniversary.
The SFA was selected following a search for “best practices and innovative approaches from around the world that advance global food security, sustainable development and agrifood systems transformation.” We were cited for outstanding achievement in “sustainable forest production and protection.” Other groups that were recognized in this category came from Brazil, China, Ethiopia, and the United States, just to name a few of the countries represented. Among those working in multiple nations were the Great Green Wall initiative, which extends across the entire width of Africa, and the Global Environmental Fund (GEF), which operates in over 180 developing countries to provide grants for biodiversity conservation, climate action, and sustainable land management.
“The experience of the Smallholder Farmers Alliance is an example of a productive, sustainable, and socially cohesive model that puts Haitian farmers at the center of action,” noted Pierre Vauthier, FAO Representative in Haiti. “By integrating forestry, livestock, and agriculture within a coordinated, bottom-up approach, diversified production systems can provide food to communities, income for farmers, and strong natural resource management over the long term. Even in a context of economic challenges and insecurity, this model has proven robust and resilient — a tangible example of how agriculture and natural resources management can drive economic recovery, social cohesion, and peace in Haiti.”
FAO ceremony on October 15, 2025 recognizing excellence in the category of "Sustainable Forest Production and Protection."
The real credit for this recognition goes to our 7,000 SFA farmer members who manage 33 community tree nurseries across the country. By late December these farmers will have transplanted close to 800,000 trees from those nurseries over the course of 2025, including a wide range of fruit and nut varieties.
If the SFA was to bestow its own honors for outstanding support, the winners would be the Raising Haiti Foundation for partnering with us to transform communities, the Agroecology Fund for providing resources to help us transform agroforestry food systems, and the Trees That Feed Foundation for supporting the planting of breadfruit trees that feed people while helping the environment. The SFA is also grateful to the Haiti Action Network of the Clinton Global Initiative for regularly convening a broad cross section of the NGOs currently serving the people of Haiti.
