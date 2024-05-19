HAITI GETS FLAWED TAG ARMORED VEHICLES BLOCKED FROM EARLIER SALE TO LIBYA – 2 YEARS AGO

May 19, 2024

MICHAEL COLLINS

In another insult to the Haitian people, American embassy INL team coordinates the acquisition of more flawed TAG armored vehicles.

Haiti has already had experience with this group’s vehicles, and it was disastrous. Most broke down within 3 days of entering service. They were more often seen being towed than under their own power.

Their center of gravity is high, causing an instability problem. They often “turn turtle.”

The 12 TAG vehicles delivered un a USAF aircraft yesterday were part of an order blocked two years ago, by the American government. I believe the purchaser was Libya.

These are supposed to support the unconstitutional multi-national force scheduled for arrival later this month.

The Kenyans will discover the reliability challenges of TAG vehicles under operational conditions .