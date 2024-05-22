Posted in Elections “ONLY A DOG RETURNS TO ITS VOMIS,” GARRY CONILLE ALREADY SOLD OUT THE FIRST TIME WITH MARTELLY!! ` May 22, 2024 Leave a comment Michael Collins May 21, 2024 We are seeing all sorts of supposed groups supporting a variety of candidates – from the bizarre more than 80 in line – including that of Garry Conille. Haiti has already experienced a short term Prime Ministership before Conille accepted payment of $330,000 paid through the Ceant’s Notaire’s office. Martelly installed Laurent Lamothe. Conille bought a $330,000 house in Fermathe. Before selling out, Conille, and his brother, attempted the skim of $8,000,000 during the purchase of firearms for the PNH. GIVE A NEW CRIMINAL A CHANCE AT THE MONEY TROUGH. CONILLE HAS ALREADY TAKEN ENOUGH!! Author: `