Michael Collins

May 21, 2024

We are seeing all sorts of supposed groups supporting a variety of candidates – from the bizarre more than 80 in line – including that of Garry Conille.

Haiti has already experienced a short term Prime Ministership before Conille accepted payment of $330,000 paid through the Ceant’s Notaire’s office.

Martelly installed Laurent Lamothe.

Conille bought a $330,000 house in Fermathe.

Before selling out, Conille, and his brother, attempted the skim of $8,000,000 during the purchase of firearms for the PNH.