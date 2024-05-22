 Posted in Elections

“ONLY A DOG RETURNS TO ITS VOMIS,” GARRY CONILLE ALREADY SOLD OUT THE FIRST TIME WITH MARTELLY!!

   May 22, 2024  Leave a comment
Michael Collins
May 21, 2024
We are seeing all sorts of supposed groups supporting a variety of candidates – from the bizarre more than 80 in line – including that of Garry Conille.
Haiti has already experienced a short term Prime Ministership before Conille accepted payment of $330,000 paid through the Ceant’s Notaire’s office.
Martelly installed Laurent Lamothe.
Conille bought a $330,000 house in Fermathe.
Before selling out, Conille, and his brother, attempted the skim of $8,000,000 during the purchase of firearms for the PNH.
GIVE A NEW CRIMINAL A CHANCE AT THE MONEY TROUGH. CONILLE HAS ALREADY TAKEN ENOUGH!!
