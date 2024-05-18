Haiti gangs brutally behead police officer as scores killed in horrifying violent wave

A police officer has been decapitated by Haitian gangs, according to local media, as many officers have been violently killed by gangs so far this year.

By Rosie Jempson

A harrowing nine-hour barrage on a police station led to a young officer being shot in Haiti as gang violence continues to wreak havoc throughout the country.

After the attack, the officer from the Port-au-Prince police station, messaged his family’s Whatsapp, saying: “If you don’t hear from me, it’s because I’m dead.”

But the officer, named Stanley, survived the horrifying assault on his fortified base, although greatly traumatized.

“What scared me the most was the idea of a needless death that I might die and it would change nothing,” the shaken officer told The Guardian. But other officers have been less fortunate with Lionel Lazarre, a spokesperson for Haiti’s police union Synapoha, revealing that 17 officers have been killed and “many” injured so far this year.

People have been fleeing gang violence as the violence causes serious hardship across the country