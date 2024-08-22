Lawyer could get Haiti’s Prime Minister in trouble- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

Port-au-Prince, Aug 15 (Prensa Latina) Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille could be the target of criticism on Thursday after lawyer Sonet Saint-Louis considered one of his decisions a violation of regulatory procedures and a reward for corruption.

Saint-Louis challenged the dismissal from his position of Raoul Pascal Pierre-Louis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Haiti’s National Bank Credit (BNC).

In a letter addressed to Conille, the lawyer underscored that Pierre-Louis’ dismissal violates regulatory procedures.

The Haiti Libre digital newspaper informed that Saint-Louis reminded the head of Government that his client was appointed by presidential decree.

“This decision seems to reward corruption and embezzlement instead of promoting integrity and transparency within the Haitian public administration,” the jurist denounced.

Prime Minister Conille dismissed Pierre-Louis, who accused Gerald Gilles, Emmanuel Vertilaire, and Smith Augustin, advisors to the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), of demanding 100 million gourdes (757,575 US dollars) to keep his post.

Conille’s people are not interested in anything other than cash – and will scoop up as much as possible before being tossed out.

Conille originally left Haiti in 1999 and has been away since then, except for a few months he served as Martelly’s Prime Minister, before selling out then – for cash.