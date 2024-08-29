Why US-backed international police force isn’t stopping Haitian gangs

An international police force is struggling to get Haiti’s gang crisis under control, as reported on Sunday, Aug. 18. A United States-backed, Kenyan-led police force that was deployed months ago is outmanned and underfunded.

The 400 police troops face thousands of gang members and have yet to advance through the capital of Port-Au-Prince to clear out criminals despite being there for almost two months.

Amid the ongoing efforts, a prison break turned deadly on Friday, Aug. 16, in a coastal city just north of the Haitian capital. Haitian authorities said about a dozen people died during a shooting involved in the search and recovery of inmates. The escape stemmed from a riot by inmates over a lack of food and poor conditions.

Since the arrival of the international forces, the prison system in Haiti has been thrown into chaos. Prisons reportedly lack critical resources while facing an influx of prisoners.

Meanwhile, Haiti’s interim prime minister said on Aug. 7, “Haitians are growing impatient” with the failure to stop the violence.

U.S. officials acknowledged that the multinational security support mission is not moving at the speed they expected. However, they did say that they are strapped for money and resources, making it difficult to bring Haiti back to “normalcy.”

The U.S. government is also caught between funding Ukraine and Israel, and is hesitant to get further involved in Haiti’s security mission. However, the U.S. military did promise the delivery of armored vehicles, riot control gear and protective gear for police.

Still, the delivery may not be enough as gangs are only growing in strength and numbers. Officials estimate that there are anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000 gang members, mainly around Haiti’s capital city. The United Nations-backed mission is in need of helicopters, combat vehicles and more infrastructure to defeat the criminal organizations in Haiti.