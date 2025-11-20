Haiti ends 51-year World Cup drought with victory against Nicaragua

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – The Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded with Haiti earning a 2-nil win against Nicaragua in Group C on Tuesday at Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Louicius Deedson broke the deadlock to hand Haiti the lead in the 9’ with a left-footed finish from the top of the box. Josué Casimir provided the assist on the opening goal.

Ruben Providence doubled the lead for Les Grenadiers in the 45’+1’ with a header from close range, capitalizing on a cross from Carlens Arcus.

With the win, Haiti claimed the top spot in Group C and secured direct qualification for its second ever World Cup appearance. The qualification ends a 51-year drought after the nation last participated at Germany 1974.

Nicaragua closed out its qualifying campaign as fourth place in the group with four points and a 1-1-4 record.