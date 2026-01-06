Eric Prince fails to kill gang bosses

Erik Prince who was participating in the WARROOM show hosted by former powerful advisor Steve Banon on Donald Trump’s first term

Well, Mr. Erik Prince didn’t get his mouth watering. He sent flowers for the great work done by the US military where they managed to capture President Maduro quickly without anyone being injured or killed.

We remind the public that this is the same Erik Prince who is at the head of the mercenary group that has been piloting drones in Haiti since March, who has never managed to kill a GANG boss and liberate the national roads as he promised PM Fizeme who made this contract, everyone knows that Mr. Erik Prince is earning more than 40 million greenbacks for nothing for this contract, not to provide security but to just lobby Washington to help him keep PM Fizeme in power.

If you don’t want to understand, we understand