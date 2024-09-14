CONILLE THE CON-MAN WILL USE ULCC TO ILLEGALLY DERAIL TRANSITIONAL PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL

Michael Collins
Garry Conille has gained the Prime Minister’s position under false pretenses, but this should come as no surprise.
He had done this before!!
Garry Conille illegally became Prime Minister with President Michel Martelly’s government when the Constitutional Residency Requirement, of 5 years prior to taking office, was waived. This is illegal.
Conille had left Haiti in 1999.
He was absent for over 12 years when he became Prime Minister the first time. You cannot legally waive the Residence Requirement of 5 years!!
Some say he resigned his position, in return for $330,000, as he departed Haiti for another 10+ years. Haiti benefitted from the abilities of Laurent Lamothe, until his administration passed into history.
Now, Conille has returned from the dead – like a Zombie!!
During March, 2024 CARICOM created a 7 member Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) with the authority to name a new Prime Minister – replacing Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Of course, everyone, and their dog, wanted to be the new PM and some 100+ candidates initiated all sorts of creative self-promotion.
Conille understood the game and had some Haitians, in Miami, call members of the TPC saying they “were from the CIA, State Departments, and other American agencies – THE AMERICANS WANTED GARRY CONNILE AS THE NEW PM!!!”
We are told that Conille’s team promised the Miami guys, and some others In Haiti, that the $40,000 paid to the “American Voices” would be repaid – and they would receive positions in Conille’s government.
WRONG ON BOTH COUNTS!!!
And, a Haitian, in Haiti, who had gone to school with the current American ambassador, pressed him to “receive Conille.” The ambassador, we are told, questioned the reasoning, but finally “received Connile,” allowing Conille the opening to use this as further proof that the Americans wanted him – and no other!
And so, the rest is another sad step in Haiti’s march towards the abyss.
Conille was named Prime Minister, in spite of his previous sell-out in 2013, and his Constitutionally barred acceptance, on the basis of failed Residency Requirements. He hadn’t been resident in Haiti for over 10 years!!! He has only been in Haiti for a few months since 1999!!
