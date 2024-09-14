CONILLE THE CON-MAN WILL USE ULCC TO ILLEGALLY DERAIL TRANSITIONAL PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL

Michael Collins

September 13, 2024

Garry Conille has gained the Prime Minister’s position under false pretenses, but this should come as no surprise.

He had done this before!!

Garry Conille illegally became Prime Minister with President Michel Martelly’s government when the Constitutional Residency Requirement, of 5 years prior to taking office, was waived. This is illegal.

Conille had left Haiti in 1999.

He was absent for over 12 years when he became Prime Minister the first time. You cannot legally waive the Residence Requirement of 5 years!!

Some say he resigned his position, in return for $330,000, as he departed Haiti for another 10+ years. Haiti benefitted from the abilities of Laurent Lamothe, until his administration passed into history.

Now, Conille has returned from the dead – like a Zombie!!

During March, 2024 CARICOM created a 7 member Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) with the authority to name a new Prime Minister – replacing Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Of course, everyone, and their dog, wanted to be the new PM and some 100+ candidates initiated all sorts of creative self-promotion.

Conille understood the game and had some Haitians, in Miami, call members of the TPC saying they “were from the CIA, State Departments, and other American agencies – THE AMERICANS WANTED GARRY CONNILE AS THE NEW PM!!!”

We are told that Conille’s team promised the Miami guys, and some others In Haiti, that the $40,000 paid to the “American Voices” would be repaid – and they would receive positions in Conille’s government.

WRONG ON BOTH COUNTS!!!

And, a Haitian, in Haiti, who had gone to school with the current American ambassador, pressed him to “receive Conille.” The ambassador, we are told, questioned the reasoning, but finally “received Connile,” allowing Conille the opening to use this as further proof that the Americans wanted him – and no other!

And so, the rest is another sad step in Haiti’s march towards the abyss.

Conille was named Prime Minister, in spite of his previous sell-out in 2013, and his Constitutionally barred acceptance, on the basis of failed Residency Requirements. He hadn’t been resident in Haiti for over 10 years!!! He has only been in Haiti for a few months since 1999!!

Connile – now the Prime Minister – set his first goal- use the UNITE DE LUTTE CONTRE LA CORRUPTION [ULCC] to eliminate the TPC. Other targwts will follow.

Conille had an agenda that saw him come in conflict with the National Bank of Credit (BNC) so he created a scandal in which three members of the CPT – Louis Gérald Gilles, Smith Augustin, and Emmanuel Vertilaire – were accused of demanding big money in order to keep Raoul Pascal Pierre-Louis, the president of Haiti’s National Bank of Credit in place.

Conille wanted these three members of the CPT to step down so he could replace them with more malleable people. The three accused denied all accusations and an examination of their cell phone records showed that there was no BNC scandal in which they had been involved.

Conille then fired the BNC board – which is not legal since it had been created by Decree, but that will be another problem.

Perhaps, Conille needed control of BNC funding to purchase the Holiday Inn Hotel to help a political ally

In the background, we see Conille absorb the major criminal Nesmy Manigat, as chief of his cabinet. Manigat was Minister of Education for years, years that saw him drain tens of millions from the ministry’s accounts. And, these two, with Michel Martelly, have created RENNAISSANCE – a new political party with which will control the proposed electoral cycle, providing protection for the sanctioned ex-President.

Manigat is a classic target for ULCC but will never become a focus, so long as Conille is his partner.

CONILLE IS AN UNBELIEVABLY UNPOPULAR PRIME MINISTER. THE QUESTION IS A SIMPLE ONE – THE CPT HAD THE POWER TO CREATE A PRIME MINISTER. DOES IT HAVE THE POWER TO REPLACE A FLAWED SELECTION??

