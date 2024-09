Former president Donald Trump repeated debunked claims about reports of Haitian immigrants eating pets. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. had some questions about that. Wood is the host of CNN’s “Have I Got News For You” premiering Saturday, September 14 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

