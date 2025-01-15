CARICOM CREATED MONSTER IN JAMAICA MARCH 11 WITH TPC

MICHAEL COLLINS,

January 15, 2025

On March 11, just as Haiti was about to create a Provisional Government, under Mirlande Manigat, and the Constitutional – “HAUT CONSEIL DE LA TRANSITION” (HCT)- – to replace Prime Minister Ariel Henry- CARICOM called a March 11 meeting in Jamaica to choose a 7 member TRANSITIONAL PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL (TPC).

CARICOM had held PM Ariel Henry in place, against Haitian desires, since President Moise was assassinated.. Then, when their puppet was no longer loved, CARICOM held him prisoner outside of Haiti, forcing him to accept the new 7 member CPT, with 2 additional people just to confuse things, I suppose.

The Transitional Presidential Council (TPC; French: Conseil présidentiel de transition [kɔ̃sɛj pʁezidɑ̃sjɛl də tʁɑ̃zisjɔ̃]; Haitian Creole: Konsèy Prezidansyèl Tranzisyon) is a temporary body constituted by the Council of Ministers on 12 April 2024 and sworn in at the National Palace on 25 April to exercise the powers …

These CARICOM/ Jamaica meetings did not have one live Haitian present as CARICOM yet again meddled dangerously in Haitian affairs, without taking time to understand the realities.

To be a member of the CPT, Haitians had to agree to the irresponsible, unconstitutional, infliction of the Multi Force, headed by a bunch of English/Swahili speaking Kenyans – supposedly tasked with defeating the gang threat.

Biden administration is blowing $600,000,000 on this, funds that would be better spent on Haitian infrastructure.

The CPT has a majority of Lavalas members, that will effectively create a permanent Lavalas government.

The selection of a new Prime Ministe was bizarre!

There was over 100 people vying for the position. Garry Conille, a guy who left Haiti in 1999, and did not possess the required 5 yearResidency had been selected as PM in 2013, and lasted 6 months until he accepted $300,000 to step down, being replaced by another. Now, without Financial Discharge, from the 2013 fiasco, and still without the 5 year Residency requirement, he paid certain TPC member to select him, telling these people he was the one the State Department, CIA and DIA wanted.

Conille then used Haiti’s anti-corruption unit (ULCC) to attack the TPC in an effort to remove them and solidify a dictatorial situation or his team.

Conille set about stealing millions then made an attempt to flee the country, with two of his cabinet members, on an aircraft, chartered using stolen Haitian governmental funds, with a cancelled Diplomatic passport. The Cayman Islands government would not allow his entry – returning him to Haiti. The American embassy hid him until he could be smuggled out of Haiti.

An INTERPOL arrest warrant should be issed for Conille.

THEN MORE MONEY WAS PAID TO THE TPC AND THEY SELECTED DIDDIER FIMS AIME AS PRIME MINISTER!! FILS AIME’S CLAAIME TO FAME IS RUNNING AN UNSECCESSFUL LAUNDROMAT!!

As the new CARICOM team plays a game that will not see any elections held, the Fils Aime government is effectively blocking competent potential members of its cabinet – supported by many Haitians – by moving to arrest these people.

A major example is Jeantel Joseph, who was considered for the Interior Ministry, under Henry, Conille and, now Fils Aime, because he has massive support among the people.

Even CARICOM, and the CORE group recognize Jeantel Joseph’s importance.

Prime Minister Fils Aime doesn’t want competent members in his Cabinet. To this end, PM Fils Aime’s team is moving to arrest any competent people, who could be a threat to his plans for permanent chaos.

Several have already been arrested on questionable changes.

Now, his sights are on Jeantel Joseph.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!

CARICOM GOVERNMENT.CREATED THIS FRANKENSTEIN MONSTER SITUATION AND MUST ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY. IF HAITI IS TO HAVE ANY CHANCE AT SURVIVAL, PEOPLE LIKE JEANTEL JOSEPH MUST BE INCLUDED IN THE GOVERNMENT . IT IS TIME TO PUT THE GENIE BACK IN THE BOTTLE AND LEAVE HAITI TO SOLVE ITS OWN PROBLEMS.