Proposal sent to Caricom suggests an opening allowing the criminal group called “Viv Ansanm” to participate in political negotiations

Following the sending of a document by the Collective January 30, signed by Liné Balthazar of the PHTK, Claude Joseph of the EDE party, André Michel and other political personalities, to CARICOM, the latter proposes an opening allowing the criminal group called “Viv Ansanm” to participate in political negotiations.

However, according to Leslie Voltaire, Chairman of the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), this is an inappropriate and irresponsible approach on the part of these political leaders. He believes that this decision constitutes an affront to the memory of the victims of the crimes committed by this group. Furthermore, he claims that those responsible should be brought to justice, because this is against Republican laws and the principles of justice.

