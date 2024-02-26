AMERICAN AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE -PNH OFFICERS KILLED BY AMMUNITION SOLD TO GANGS BY SENIOR PNH STAFF WHILE EMBASSY INL STAFF CLOSE THEIR EYES – Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

February 26, 2024

Michael Collins

The smuggling of weapons and ammunition continues to be a major threat to Haiti’s security. In 2019 Godson Orelus DGPNH was jailed for his involvement. President Jovenel Moise then requested American State Department help. They introduced their chosen group to provide the PNH with weapons and ammunition in 2019.

The group has the ability to source ANYTHING the PNH might require.

The INKAS armored car deal is one of these. They promised IMMEDIATE delivery and – months later, they had yet to complete contract. The Canadian government stepped in and had some vehicles airlifted by the RCAF to assist. This did not reflect Canadian government involvement in the sale.

They were not involved!!

At the time of this deal, the State Department recommended group had 10 complete, ready to deliver identical armored vehicles, covered by a full Toyota warranty – for less money -sitting on the ground. They could have been split off from a Ukraine order and delivered to Haiti within 14 days.

Rumor sees members of PNH Administration/Logistics teams profiting from this deal.

More lives lost

Another two-step occurred when the INL office issued a letter to a Haitian individual suspected of illegal weapons/ammunition smuggling, a contract for $4,000,000 to supply teargas and protective vests for the PNH. Rumors suggest something like $2,000,000 of this was skimmed, a fact that can only be proved, or disproved by examination of the prices charged, by INL friends, and the real economy.

The INL letter went to an individual/company known to pay off PNH personnel. We know that, the INL must know that – as part of their job – but they still supported corruption.

This small success has led to an even greater outrage as INL members attempt to partner with some senior PNH officers to steal the contract from the state Department approved group.

The PNH was nearly out of ammunition, during August, 2023 and a rush contract was sought, to be completed before the end of the Fiscal Year, September 30, 2023.

The supplier completed their end of the requirement, but the PNH derailed the paperwork. All of the required material was siting – packaged – on the docks – for immediate shipment to Haiti. Some pallets of ammunition would have gone by air.

EVERYTHING DIED!!

ALONG WITH SOME PNH OFFICERS.

NO REASON WAS GIVEN FOR THE FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE TRANSACTION 5 MONTHS AGO.

BUT – MORE PNH OFFICERS DIED!!

The reason became clear, even as PNH officers, with very little ammunition, faced gangs with too much ammunition.

INL’s Philippe Arthur was going to partner with PNH Logistics Director Marjory St. Jean, and others, to take the contract, inflate prices, and split the profits.

Still more PNH officers have died and the losses accelerate..

During October, 2023 INL’s Philippe Arthur travelled to an American gun show with Marjory St. Jean Logistics Director PNH and several others from her staff to further this concept.

More recently, they travelled to another show, perhaps the las Vegas SHOT SHOW for further research. Now, The PNH Logistic Chief and a member of the PNH Academy staff have travelled to the States in an effort to clinch the deal.

The ongoing INL team has been continually challenged by the potential financial gains from participating in Haitian crimes.

Some members have been fired.

Now, federal authorities are well into their investigation of new outrages. Without INL assistance, other offices have reported the sale of United States Government funded ammunition and weapons to Haitian gangs, by senior members of the PNH staff.

Even as this game plays out the Logistics team and a member of the PNH Academy staff sell ammunition to the gangs. The American authorities have the names of those involved and may arrest them next time they travel to the States.

This is not a new game and the State Department approved supplier was selected to avoid this. Their first shipment of two 40 foot containers of ammunition was under threat, as senior members of President Moise’s team, and the PNH planned to steal most of it, for sale to the gangs.

By moving the containers from the docks – unopened/uninspected – to the PNH Academy bunkers, before anyone knew they were in the country, disaster was avoided. Now, more sophisticated actions are being contemplated – criminal action – cancellation of visas for participants and their families.

US Government funds are involved and borders have been crossed during these activities.

The INL team is here to prevent crime. They have offices within the PNH headquarters and at the PNH Academy If they are not aware of the fact that PNH ammunition is being sold to the gangs, and the names of PNH staff involved, the State Department should close the INL office and save a few dollars.

Even as this article is written, the PNH is effectively out of ammunition as the gangs threaten our very existence.

PERHAPS THE PNH LOGISTICS TEAM CAN NEGOTIATE THE PURCHASE OF AMMUNITION FROM THE GANGS!!

_________________________________________________

COMMENT- Haitian-Truth

There seems to be a conflict of interests here.

If the Embassy INL staff wishes to become involved in the weapons/ammunitions business, they should first resign from US Government employment, then work to create a corporation with all of the licenses required to meet EAR and ITAR requirements. This will – if successful – take a couple of years.

Then, State Department approval will be sought.

Otherwise, play the game properly and meet the goals of the INL, which should see these guys apprehending the criminals within the PNH, not join forces with them!!