30 YEARS SINCE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT BROKE WORD AND BETRAYED HAITI

It was September, 1994 when our American friends meddled – yet again – in Haitian affairs, without even an ounce of integrity. They invaded Haiti with 23,000 soldiers – to return a dictator – Aristide to Haiti – recognizing the real truth about Aristide.
The deal was a simple one and Clinton recognized the inability of Aristide to keep his word.
A man of honour – General Cedras stepped down – to facilitate to American game.
Aristide’s return was predicated upon training, and re-equipping the Forces Armees d’Haiti (FadH) to act as a countervailing for to Aristide’s predicted grab for total power – yet again.
Elections would be held – in December, 1994 – and another president would take power.
ARISTIDE WOULD BE TOAST!!!
WRONG!!
Aristide returned. On November 18, Army Day, he disbanded the FadH and delayed elections.
THE AMERICAN GENERAL IN COUNTRY SAID NOTHING!! – BILL CLINTON SAID NOTHING – THE AMERICAN EMBASSY REMAINED SILENT!!
And so, Aristide blackmailed his and Preval’s way back into power and the world remained silent. Haitians have paid the price since then – with intermittent interference by the Americans – always to Hati’s detriment.
We see the continued claims that Haitians are the only one who should decide their future. Recently, newly arrived American Ambassador Dennis Hankins spoke in Cap Haitien, confirming this concept
“The United States has no solution to the problem of insecurity in Haiti, according to Ambassador Dennis Hankins. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, August 20, 2024, during his visit to Cap-Haitien, the American Ambassador to Haiti, Dennis Hankins, declared that the solution to the problem of insecurity in Haiti is above all the matter of the Haitians. “The United States does not have a ready-made solution to the problem of insecurity in Haiti. The solution does not come from outside>> declared the representative of the United States of America in Haiti. For him, all sectors of national life must develop common strategies to combat growing crime. “We cannot completely eliminate insecurity, but we must develop a system of resilience to insecurity,” he suggested. Asked about the concrete support of the United States in Haiti in the fight against insecurity, Dennis Hankins highlighted his country’s efforts for the deployment of Kenyan forces in Haiti, thus highlighting the arrival of other troops to complement those who are already present in Haiti. . Hervé Délima”
Not true! Even as Madame Mirlande Manigat – as constitutional head of the HCT – was moving to create a new government…. our American associates pressed a March 11, 2024 meeting of CARICOM – in Jamaica – to deal with the Haitian problem. Of course, no one bothered to have a single Haitian physically present at this CARICOM meeting ,which created the Presidential Transitional Council.
Manigat’s move, which would have solved the problem, and called elections for December, 2024. Yes – We could have held elections in December, 2024 if the International Community supported the move.
Authority and mandate. Under the terms of the April 12 decree, the Presidential Transitional Council (TPC) will serve as president until a new president is elected and sworn in. His mandate ends on February 7, 2026.
The international media recognized the unreality of the situation, as shown in the following quote from the ORINCO Tribune.
The ORINCO Tribune of April 27, 2024 said: “The council, however, does not have a popular mandate. It was not elected by the Haitian people but was created by the United States in collusion with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). On March 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken chaired a CARICOM meeting in Jamaica, where the TPC for Haiti was developed. No Haitian was physically present at this meeting; an unrepresentative group of various Haitian political factions and civil society attended via Zoom. According to analysts, the TPC is a mechanism created by the US government to maintain its hold on Haiti in the context of a popular anti-imperialist uprising.”
We then see the Americans pressing for selection of Garry Conille as Prime Minister – even though he did not meet the Constitutional Residency Requirement of 5 Years.
My God!
He has only been in Haiti for a few months since he left permanently in 1999!!!
Conille’s government is wobbling like a drunk sailor – pissing money away at a staggering rate – but don’t worry – our American friends have another “Genie in the Bottle Solution!!”
The Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability (SPCPS) is a joint effort by the U.S. government and partners to address root causes of instability and build durable, inclusive peace. It realizes the vision of the bipartisan Global Fragility Act of 2019. Together with partners, we’re advancing SPCPS through 10-year whole-of-U.S. government plans that were created through extensive consultations and will be continually updated. Haiti is one of five partner countries/regions identified in the SPCPS.