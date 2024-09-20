30 YEARS SINCE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT BROKE WORD AND BETRAYED HAITI

“The United States has no solution to the problem of insecurity in Haiti, according to Ambassador Dennis Hankins. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, August 20, 2024, during his visit to Cap-Haitien, the American Ambassador to Haiti, Dennis Hankins, declared that the solution to the problem of insecurity in Haiti is above all the matter of the Haitians. “The United States does not have a ready-made solution to the problem of insecurity in Haiti. The solution does not come from outside>> declared the representative of the United States of America in Haiti. For him, all sectors of national life must develop common strategies to combat growing crime. “We cannot completely eliminate insecurity, but we must develop a system of resilience to insecurity,” he suggested. Asked about the concrete support of the United States in Haiti in the fight against insecurity, Dennis Hankins highlighted his country’s efforts for the deployment of Kenyan forces in Haiti, thus highlighting the arrival of other troops to complement those who are already present in Haiti. . Hervé Délima”