WHY PEOPLE DON’T TRUST HAITIAN PNH OR GOVERNMENT TEAMS – THEY ALWAYS TRY TO “GO AROUND!” SALES GROUPS

May 3, 2025

MICHAEL COLLINS

During the Prime Minister Ariel Henry period, there was an emergency need for 10 armored vehicles. The PM’s office contacted the State Department approved group’s Haitian representative. This group had been supplying governmental requirements since 2019 in an effort to reduce corruption..

This group had 10 completed vehicles – part of a shipment for the Ukraine – sitting in Mexico. They were made available to Haiti and could have been delivered to Haiti within 7 days.

A Pro Forma was issued and the game began. Various Haitian groups tried to contact the group storing the vehicles, in an effort to purchase them.

Disgusted, the American supplier shipped the vehicles to the Ukraine.

Then there was the bad INKAS deal where rumored kick-backs saw the supplier make impossible promises, and then fail to meet delivery schedules.

Within the last few months , the DGPNH team indicated an emergency need for 20 armored vehicles. The State Department approved supplier for the PNH, with preapproved Export Licenses, allowing immediate shipment with simple paperwork, of most material – had 20 completed vehicles, ready for shipment. This is unusual since one usually pays a deposit and then absorbs one vehicle per month- as production moves along.

The PNH claimed desperation in support of their requirement and – supposedly – moved forward to arrange transfer of funds. There were delays and – to keep the vehicles available for Haiti – the American group put deposits to hold the vehicles.

There was smoke and mirrors about the funds transfer- until the vehicles were released to another destination.

We can now reveal that some Haitians, with the same Pro Formas, and attached specification – for the 20 armored vehicles – contacted the manufacturer wanting to complete the deal – cutting out the Americans.

This is a childish maneuver. The weapons- ammunition- equipment business is controlled by a few key elements. The State Department approved group – supplying Haiti since 2019 – is one of these. Within moments of the Haitian attempt to steal the deal, the group knew of the effort.

Haiti will not receive an offer from the armored car group.

YET AGAIN – HAITI WILL FIND UNPROFESSIONAL GROUPS WHO WILL PROMISE THINGS AND NOT DELIVER. PERHAPS THEY CAN RETURN TO INKAS!!

THE RECENT GAME – INVOLVING THE BRH DELAY IN TRANSFERRING FUNDS APRIL 14, 2025 – WITH THE RESULTING DELAY IN A MUCH NEEDED SHIPMENT OF AMMUNITION – IS JUST ANOTHER ELEMENT IN THE GAME.

AT LEAST ONE OF THE 7 PRESIDENTS THOUGHT THAT MONEY HAD BEEN STOLEN – WHEN HE HEARD OF THE DELAY.

DGPNH RAMEAU NORMIL DESERVES BETTER. UNFORTUNATELY, SOME OF HIS TEAM WORK AGAINST HIM.