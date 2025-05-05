ONLY IN HAITI – SOMEONE HAS STOLEN $7,025,000 FOR PURCHASE OF 20 ARMORED VEHICLES – AND IS TRYING TO GO AROUND ONLY GROUP WITH STATE DEPARTMENT EXPORT LICENCE FOR WEAPONS/EQUIPMENT SALE TO HAITI

May 5, 2025

MICHAEL COLLINS

There is only one group with Export Licence for Haiti, covering weapons, ammunition and other ITAR regulated material. Armored vehicles are ITAR regulated and require an End User Certificate.

The original payment of 70% on a PNH order was authorized by Minister of Finance on Monday, April 14, 2025 and BRH Governor’s office said the funds had been transmitted to the American company’s account – but the BRH Governor’s office could not supply any tracking information.

Very suspicious!

Then, on Thursday, April 17, BRH Governor Gabriel advised DGPNH Rameau Normil that the transfer had not been made. He said it would happen immediately – still no tracking information.

It finally arrived in the American company account on April 23. The misleading information, provided by BRH Governor led the Americans – and some Haitians – to believe the funds had been stolen.

The badly needed shipment of ammunition – readied for shipment to Haiti – was sent on to the Ukraine. A new load had to be prepared, after the funds arrived, delaying delivery.

These funds were covered by a 75 page contract that was signed March 18, 2025, took weeks to transit all of the various offices before the Aprril 14, 2025 memo finally releasing the funds.

NOW, WE HAVE $7,025,000 RELEASED WITHOUT ANY CONTRACT TO SOMEONE THE FUNDING AUTHORITY MUST KNOW WAS NOT AUTHORIZED TO DEAL ON THE 20 ARMORED VEHICLES.

And now, two different Haitian groups have contacted the armored car supplier, via independent brokers, asking for the exact same 20 vehicles. The group that originally offered the 20 vehicles, is associated with the actual manufacturer. So, when the Haitian groups made their inquiry, it went to the State Department approved group.

Childishly stupid!!!!

Rameau Normil, the DGPNH is continually attacked for things he is not responsible. He is attacked for the delay in ammunition delivery – when this delay was generated by the games played by BRH Governor Gabriel, and others.

Now, some will attack the DGPNH for the delay in acquiring 20 badly needed vehicles, when this crime has been crated by several individuals between him and Governor Gabriel.

The question is a simple one. Who authorized the payment to someone other that the State Department approved group that had supplied Pro Formas for the 20 armored vehicles.

Someone should go to jail. Visas should be withdrawn. Sanctions should be imposed.

What is the sequence?

PNH,

Justice,

Court of Superior Accounts,

Finance,

BRH

ULCC SHOULD TAKE OVER THIS DOSSIER AND DO A PROPER INVESTIGATION.

WE ARE NOT OPTIMISTIC!