WHY IS JUSTICE MINISTER LYING ABOUT PNH FUNDS TRANSFER FOR PURCHASE OF WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION? WHAT IS HIS AGENDA??

April 22, 2025

Michael Collins

We have seen delays and obfuscation with regard to handling the PNH’ desperate need for help.

We have seen an American embassy INL representative, partnering with a PNH Logistics officer, in an embarrassing effort to steal the contract, when everyone knows there is only one group, authorized by the State Department, to ship ammunition and weapons to Haiti.

We have seen this same INL representative try to get the Prime Minister to replace DGPNH Rameau Normil, with one of his friends, a senior PNH officer. One would assume the contract and its funding was again the target.

We have now seen delaying tactics in the actual release of funds, after the contract was signed March 18, 2025. After paperwork delays, en route to the Ministry of Finance, Finance finally sent a memo to the BRH Governor, which should have seen an instant release of funds, on April 14, 2025 – but the BRH claimed funds had been transmitted, but had to tracking information.

On April 17, 2025 BRH Governor Gabriel finally told the DGPNH that funds hadn’t been transferred – but they would go on April 18, 2025.

All the time PNH officers were dying, trying to operate without ammunition.

The funds – $7,624,336.62 arrived in New York on April 21, 2025, this being 70% of the total contract amount of $11,465,167.85 with certain Haitian governmental fees withheld. The final 30% will be released when the materiel, covered by the 70% is delivered to Haiti.

The Minister of Justice Patrick Pelissier knows this. He is the one that signed all of the memos authorizing this entire deal, and the specific payments. Without his signature, the funding would not have been released.

Justice Minister Pelissier knows that the funds transferred to New York was exactly $7,624,336.62 – no more – no less.