For one reason, or another, newly appointed DGPNH V. Paraison, and his key staff members, have blocked completion of a contract that would see badly needed pallets of ammunition airlifted into Haiti on AMERIJET.

Local representatives, of the State Department approved supplier, have visited DGPNH Paraison’s office on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, of last week, spending roughly four hours each day, waiting to be received by Paraison. We know that some are trying to steal future PNH contracts, including the criminal efforts of American embassy contract INL employees, but the ammunition involved is covered by an already 70% completely contract signed some months ago.

The pallets of ammunition are sitting on the dock, ready for flight to Haiti for action against the growing gang threat. There is international talk about increasing the foreign forces in Haiti for gang control. These efforts assume serious efforts, on the part of our PNH, which would satisfy the basic needs of its officers. How can the PNH combat well equipped gangs when they are outgunned by gangs with unlimited supplies of ammunition.

Perhaps Paraison, and his team, can but some 5.56mm ammunition from the gangs!

OUR PNH OFFICERS DESERVE BETTER. WE ARE NOT

OPTIMISTIC.