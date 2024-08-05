WHAT IS THE GAME?? PNH HAS NO AMMUNITION- DGPNH RAMEAU NORMIL BLOCKS TRANSFER OF ALREADY CONTRACTED FUNDS TO PAY FOR SHIPMENT OF AMMUNITION AWAITING AMERIJET FLIGHT TO HAITI!!

MICHAEL COLLINS

August 5, 2024

PNH was already in desperate situation last August when panic effort was made to acquire quick shipment of ammunition. At that point, the project was derailed as Embassy INL representative partnered with then PNH Director Logistics St. Jean to steal contract from State Department appointed source that has supplied PNH with ITAR controlled material since 2018.

The State Department became involved and put the project back on course.

As of March 1, 2023 signed contracts were held by Court of Superior Accounts until a correct certified copy of the local foreign agent’s authority had been processed by the Haitian Consulate in New York. This process involved Ministry of Foreign Affairs forwarding item to consulate. Consulate then certified and sent back DHL to Foreign Affairs and they would advise DGPNH.

At this point DGPNH advises Finance Ministry of release already approved funding. This would see the contractual requirements fulfilled and the pallets of ammunition and weapons would be airfreighted to Haiti by AMERIJET.

The DGPNH was switched from Frantz Elbe to Rameau Normil, a strange choice since President Jovenel Moise fired Rameau as DGPNH for incompetence.

But no matter who holds the position, contractual agreements remain valid.

Unfortunately, the new DGPNH, Rameau Normil, and his staff, have followed a course that will effectively block immediate acquisition of ammunition. With present demands from the Ukraine and Israel, ammunition is in short supply worldwide.

If this is another criminal plan to steal the contact it will not succeed. United States Government funding is involved and material required by PNH needs USG ITAR approval.

Not easy to come by.

The outsider tries to apply common sense to Haitian problems. This is a fundamental mistake.

Are there some people behind the new DGPNH Rameau Normil who are trying to embarrass Prime Minister Garry Conille and derail his efforts to actually hold elections.

Many benefit from chaos and a PNH without ammunition plays into the expanding gang threat.

Haiti deserves better.