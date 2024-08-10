WHAT IS DGPNH RAMEAU NORMIL DOING??? BLOCKING ACQUISITION OF AMMUNITION FOR PNH – OPEN EFFORT TO AID GANGS AGAINST CONILLE GOVERNMENT

August 10, 2024

MICHAEL COLLINS

Since his surprise return to become DGPNH – in mid June, 2024 – Rameau Normil has refused to release funds for the large quantity of 9mm, 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition sitting in the States, waiting to the shipped via AMERIJET to support our desperate PNH officers.

The PNH has had an ammunition crisis since August, 2023 when certain American embassy INL staffers, in partnership with PNH Logistics Director, Marjory St. Jean, tried to steal the order. This did not work, at the time, and this delayed shipment of the ammunition.

Now, it would seem that the INL element is, yet again, interfering with the acquisition of desperately needed ammunition, as another attempt to derail or steal the contract is underway.

Rameau Normil was DGPNH under President Jovenel Moise. He was fired for incompetence. Why on earth did Prime Minister Conille replace DGPNH Frantz Elbe with this failure.

BIG MISTAKE!!!

Lives have been lost as PNH officer face gang members, better equipped than our police, with almost empty magazines in their weapons.

Some benefit from chaos and Rameau Normil is knowingly supporting these dangerous elements.

Prime Minister Garry Conille must replace DGPNH Rameau Normil, along with his Chief of Cabinet, Administrative Officer and Director of Logistics now. While cleaning the Logistics office, Conille should also send Azor to serve with the PNH in Barbandopolis.

Some of the Logistics staff was (is??) selling ammunition to the gangs!!!!!