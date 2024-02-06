Violent Protest in Les Cayes: 1 Dead and 3 Injured

A protest staged by the opposition against Prime Minister Ariel Henry took a tragically violent turn this Monday in the city of Les Cayes. The situation escalated, resulting in a devastating outcome: one fatality and three others wounded.

The visibly enraged protesters seized control of the city by erecting barricades across its main thoroughfares. Their explicit aim was to compel the departure of the de facto Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.

Tensions were palpable as the demonstrators voiced their discontent with the prevailing political circumstances. Confrontations erupted with law enforcement, heightening the pre-existing level of violence in the streets.

Despite appeals for restraint and calm, the situation remained tense throughout the day. Local authorities reported ongoing efforts to restore order in the city and ensure the safety of its residents.