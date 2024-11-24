Vigilantes lynch and chop up mobsters and burn them in the streets as 150 die in Haiti bloodbath with gang boss dubbed ‘Barbecue’ hunting hotels for politicians 

An explosion of violence in Haiti has left over 150 people dead in the last week after vigilante groups left the corpses of mobsters chopped up and burnt on the streets.

Criminal gangs have took over most of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince under the leadership of former police officer Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier.

Now he has threatened to attack any hotel that might be hosting politicians.

Haiti’s security crisis dramatically escalated this month as gangs shot at commercial planes, flights into the country were halted, the prime minister was replaced, and armed gangs attacked parts of the capital previously spared the worst the violence.

However, following over a decade of violent political turmoil, locals and police have started to fight back against the gangs.

The Times reported that residents in the Pétion-Ville suburb of the city reported seeing police and vigilante groups joining forces to lynch at least 28 suspected gang members before they cut up their remains and left them burning in the street.

The once affluent area of Pétion-Ville has found itself at the centre of the now-chronic barbarity that afflicts the country ever since the then-President of Haiti, Jovenal Moise, was assassinated by a group of 28 gunmen while sleeping in his private home in the suburb.

Criminal gangs have attempted to take advantage of the often vacant government of Haiti which has struggled to control the country ever since the devastating 2010 earthquake which destroyed most of the infrastructure and displaced over a million.

Since then former politically aligned gangs have been replaced by younger gangs interested in using violence to assert control over the nation.

One of the most powerful gang leaders is Barbecue, who is believed to have his own ambitions of one day being president.

One Tuesday he threatened to hunt down politicians living in hotels across Port-au-Prince.

In a menacing social media post he wrote: ‘If we can’t take the hotel, if I can’t find the owner of the hotel, then the employees of the hotel can pay.’

He has also demanded the resignation of the entire ruling Transitional Presidential Council,

This is a nine-member body that was installed in April and is nominally responsible for running the country which has been without a president since Moïse’s assassination.

On November 10 this year, the presidential council abruptly fried the prime minister, Garry Conille with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé taking his place.

Following the burst of violence, over 20,000 people have been displaced just in the last week and the US embassy, one of the most heavily protected in the world, announced all non-essential appointments have been cancelled.

Diplomats at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday voiced broad support for converting a security mission helping Haitian police fight into a formal U.N. peacekeeping mission, though Russia and China remained opposed.