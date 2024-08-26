US military to deliver 24 more armored vehicles to Kenyan police in Haiti

The U.S. Southern Command, the Department of Defense’s joint military command covering Latin America and the Caribbean known as SouthCom, said it would deliver the mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) MaxxPros to the capital’s main airport via U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft.

It said the deliveries would start from Friday, adding to an existing fleet of 10 U.S.-provided MRAPs.

The aircraft will also deliver 34 Overhead Gunner Protection Kits, or “turrets,” which military-funded contractors will install onto the armored vehicles to boost their field view during joint operations with national police, it added.